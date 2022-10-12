China: Party leaders heap praise on Xi Jinping, his leadership ahead of Congress

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has been reaffirmed several times as the “core” of the Communist Party of China (CPC) by the party’s top leadership at a closed-door meeting that concluded Wednesday, an official communique said.

The four-day meeting, held ahead of the all-important party Congress beginning October 16 where Xi is set to secure a precedent-breaking third term, praised him and his influence on the party in laudatory terms.

It has also all but cleared an amendment to the CPC constitution, which is likely to further elevate Xi’s doctrine, already enshrined in the constitution 2017.

Xi was anointed the “core” of the CPC at a similar closed-door meeting in Beijing in October, 2016, which had put him at a pedestal above his immediate predecessors and closer to the stature of founder of modern China, “chairman” Mao Zedong.

On Wednesday, the CPC’s central committee, one of the top decision-making bodies of the party, praised the “unusual and extraordinary” accomplishments made under Xi over the past five years, as per the communique, quoted by the official Xinhua news agency.

It said with Xi at the CPC “core”, the party over the past five years has “…overcome many long-term unsolved problems, and accomplished many major and important things of long-term concern, and promoted the cause of the party and the country to achieve major achievements that attracted worldwide attention”, the Xinhua report said.

Mentioning Xi as a “core” several times, the Xinhua report said Xi’s core status within the party “reflects the common aspiration of the whole party, the whole army and the whole nation, and is of decisive significance to the endeavors of the party and the country”.

The meeting specifically praised China’s efforts - under Xi’s guidance - in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak in the country while maintaining economic stability: There was no mention how strict pandemic curbs have badly impacted the economy.

On the Ukraine crisis, the party had “properly responded to the risks and challenges”, the report said.

The plenary session also discussed and adopted a report to be made by the 19th CPC central committee to the 20th CPC National Congress and a work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) to the congress.

The three documents will be submitted to the upcoming Congress, which begins on Sunday, for examination and deliberation.

