China restores access to Tibet disaster zone as highway reopens a week after devastating flood

China has fully reopened the only road leading to the Gyirong border crossing into Nepal a week after sections were washed away by catastrophic flooding, allowing heavy machinery to reach the main disaster zone for the first time.

Trucks carrying stones are seen at the road clearing site as rescue personnel work to restore access to the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, in China's western Tibet Autonomous Region. (AFP)

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The extensive damage to the G216 national highway had meant that China had been airdropping equipment and supplies to frontline rescuers, some of whom trekked through the mountains to get to the site.

Large numbers of heavy machines have now reached the area where a Chinese border inspection complex once stood, along with equipment to reinforce search operations, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Deep Dive What emergency measures did China implement after the flooding in Tibet? China has reopened the G216 national highway, enabling heavy machinery and rescue teams to access the disaster zone, where airdrops were previously used for supplies. Why are cross-border data ecosystems important for disaster preparedness in the Himalayas? Cross-border data ecosystems facilitate hazard monitoring and early warning, improving disaster preparedness across regions affected by shared risks such as floods and landslides. How has the media coverage of the Tibet disaster been affected by Chinese policies? Chinese policies have restricted international media access to Tibet, hindering the verification of information regarding casualties and damage in the disaster-stricken areas.

Showing footage of rescue teams and excavators, CCTV said rescue crews equipped with life-detection devices and search dogs had been deployed.

Progress has been hampered by persistent rain and challenging terrain, as crews have to work in a narrow mountain gorge, hemmed in between unstable cliffs and a fast-flowing river.

Authorities, which have been monitoring upstream lakes that could cause more flooding if they burst, said those risks have diminished but landslides were still a concern.

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{{^usCountry}} In Nepal, authorities said hopes of finding more survivors were fading. At least 1,114 people have been killed there and nearly 4,000 remain unaccounted for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Nepal, authorities said hopes of finding more survivors were fading. At least 1,114 people have been killed there and nearly 4,000 remain unaccounted for. {{/usCountry}}

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OVER 30 LATVIAN TOURISTS BELIEVED MISSING

Across the border in Tibet, China's official death toll climbed to 21 on Wednesday, and 541 remained missing. Authorities previously said 104 Nepali citizens, 49 Indians, 33 Latvians and six Canadians were among the people missing.

Karlis Eihenbaums, Latvia's ambassador to China, said the country's embassy was in permanent contact with the Chinese foreign ministry and authorities in Tibet for updates.

Embassy personnel have not sought to visit the Tibetan disaster site as information received from Nepal suggested the missing Latvians could have been swept away to the Nepali side, he said.

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Canada said in a statement on Tuesday that its officials were in regular contact with representatives of China's foreign ministry, who have confirmed that response efforts continue to locate missing Canadians in Gyirong County.

Much of the information about the disaster in Tibet has only been made available through specific sources, mainly China's state-controlled media.

When asked on Tuesday why the Chinese government had not allowed foreign journalists to visit the disaster zone, the foreign ministry cited loss of access to roads and communication in the area as well as major safety risks from secondary disasters.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Ethan Wang, Joe Cash, Chu Mei Mei, Qiaoyi Li and Yukun Zhang in Beijing; Additional reporting by Sydney newsroom; Editing by Saad Sayeed and Edwina Gibbs)

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