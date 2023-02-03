China says 'hype' not conducive to solution on US spy balloon reports

Speculation and hype are not conducive until the facts are clear around a spy balloon the United States said has been flying over the U.S., the Chinese foreign ministry said at a press briefing on Friday.

The Pentagon reported on Thursday that a spy balloon it suspects is Chinese has been flying over the country for a couple of days.

"We are learning about the verification of this matter," Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, said in answering a question on the matter. "We hope both sides can handle the matter calmly and prudently."