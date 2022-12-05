Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia

China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia

world news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 01:26 PM IST

China has upped its purchases of Russia's Urals oil blends this year, which now trades at a steep discount to Brent, the global benchmark.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing will continue its energy cooperation with Russia on the basis of respect and mutual benefit, following the European Union's agreement to impose a price cap on Russia's oil exports, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Read more: Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

China has upped its purchases of Russia's Urals oil blends this year, which now trades at a steep discount to Brent, the global benchmark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP