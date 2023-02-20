Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China says its position has not changed over Korean Peninsula

China says its position has not changed over Korean Peninsula

world news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:36 PM IST

North Korea: "China's position has not changed," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular briefing.

North Korea: Test-firing of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong-15", at Pyongyang International Airport.(AFP)
Reuters |

China is concerned about developments on the Korean Peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Monday in response to questions regarding North Korea firing ballistic missile off its east coast earlier in the day.

Read more: 'Don't cross-breed with Americans': Student yells at China professor for speech

"China's position has not changed," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbing told a regular briefing.

North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un saying Pyongyang's use of the Pacific as its "firing range" would depend on the behaviour of U.S. forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP