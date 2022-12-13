China says 'shocked' at 'abominable' Kabul attack, firmly opposes all terrorism

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 13, 2022 01:43 PM IST

Afghanistan: China said, “This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked. We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism.”

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
China on Tuesday said it was "shocked" by a deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese business people, adding that five of its nationals were wounded.

"This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked. We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism... We express our grief for the Afghan military police who died, and express sympathies for the injured," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

