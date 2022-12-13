Russia jailing, beating its own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine: Report

Russia is locking up its own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine and even subjecting them to physical harm, a report claimed. Russian soldiers and their families also described lack of preparedness and even a plan on Moscow's side, BBC reported. Soldiers are reportedly being ordered to march on with little information about their objectives, the report further claimed.

Read more: Pak PM Sharif offers olive branch to Khan, says willing to set differences aside

Citing two Russian soldiers, the report said that one of them "refused to lead his men to certain death". A soldier told the BBC that when the Ukraine invasion began, he refused to fight in light of poor support to frontline troops. For his stand, he and other soldiers were locked up.

"They beat him and then they took him outside as if they were going to shoot him. They made him lie on the ground and told him to count to ten. He refused. So, they beat him over the head several times with a pistol. He told me his face was covered in blood," a soldier told BBC.

Another said that he refused to lead his men to a certain death owing to which he and four other army officers were placed in basement of a building. Russian army reportedly told his mother that the particular building was shelled and all of them were now 'missing in action'.

Read more: North Korean cyber spies' new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them

This comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged leaders of the Group of Seven nations to support his idea of convening a special Global Peace Summit in winter dedicated to bringing peace to his country.

"I propose to convene a special summit - the Global Peace Formula Summit - to decide how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," Volodymyr Zelensky told the G7 heads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON