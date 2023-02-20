Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China says will ‘never’ accept US pointing fingers at Beijing-Moscow relations

Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Beijing said, “China's comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties.”

China and US flags are seen. (File)
Reuters |

China will never accept the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russia relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular news briefing on Monday.

"China's comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, which is within sovereignty of two independent countries," said ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in response to a question on a meeting between China's top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend.

