China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss ‘world peace’ in upcoming trilateral: ‘It will be of ground-breaking significance’

China said on Monday that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week.

A delivery man rides past a sign promoting the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China 2026 summit in Shenzhen. (AP)

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The three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

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"It will be of ground-breaking significance," she said.

Deep Dive When and where will Xi, Trump and Putin hold their first trilateral summit? The three leaders are scheduled to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the APEC summit. It will be their first trilateral meeting. What topics are Xi, Trump and Putin expected to discuss? China says they will discuss world peace and strategic stability. Nuclear arms reduction and Iran could also come up; reports say the wider agenda may include conflicts and artificial intelligence. Will the leaders discuss the war in Ukraine at the trilateral summit? US officials said the war in Ukraine is not expected to be discussed, as Washington is pursuing a separate negotiating track with Moscow. China has also signalled reluctance to include the conflict in the talks.

Also Read I Trump to hold first-ever joint meeting with Xi and Putin on the sidelines of APEC in China

Topics to be discussed

The trilateral is expected to happen on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in the southern Chinese city.

The Kremlin and the White House both previously confirmed the three-way meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran - but he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, US officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump wants to talk about reducing nuclear arsenals and is also set to bring up his war in Iran - but he is not expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, US officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi showed "irritation" in a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," Steinmeier told ARD.

On nuclear disarmament, China has long insisted that the United States and Russia reduce their own giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.