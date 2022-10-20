China school slammed for hiring ‘pretty’ teacher for attendance. It did shoot up

A university in central China faced severe criticism last week after accusations that it had hired a teacher because of her looks hoping it would improve attendance in classes. Pushing back against the criticism the university said that it “trusted her excellent teaching ability and decided to hire her”, South China Morning Post reported.

The woman- Zhang- works at Henan Kaifeng College of Science Technology and Communication in Henan province is a popular teacher whose videos of teaching recently went viral, the report said.

Following the videos, Zhang was complimented for both her teaching style and her physical appearance. Zhang who teaches “Mao Zedong thought” which is a compulsory course in Chinese universities has nearly 430,000 followers on TikTok. On the social media app, Zhang shares snippets of her private life with her followers.

The viral videos led people to level accusations against the university that Zhang was hired because she was attractive. The university, however, clarified that Zhang has a master’s degree in education from Henan University and was hired because of her talent.

“Her class attendance is increasing, especially after the week-long National Day Holiday," director of the school of marxism at Henan University told South China Morning Post.

