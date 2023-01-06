Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China seeks to minimize Covid risk amid travel rush with these changes

Published on Jan 06, 2023 08:46 PM IST

Covid In China: The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard.

Covid In China: Security guards wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic sit at an entrance of a building in Beijing.(AFP)
Reuters |

China's main health authority on Friday adjusted COVID-19 prevention and control measures, saying it aimed to optimise clinical categorisation and treatment nearly a month after it scrapped a rigid zero-COVID policy.

The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard and adjust the criteria for discharging COVID patients from hospital.

The adjustments came in the 10th edition of the commission's policies on COVID.

On Dec. 7, the commission announced the most significant relaxation of its COVID prevention and control protocols since the pandemic began three years ago, abandoning its tough zero-COVID policy after unprecedented protests against the rules. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones)

china coronavirus
