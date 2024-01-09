close_game
China shipper COSCO halts shipping to Israel, Tel Aviv baffled: What happened

Jan 09, 2024 02:41 PM IST

COSCO had suspended shipping to Israel. The company has yet to comment.

Israel's Transport Ministry on Tuesday said it was trying to clarify Chinese shipper COSCO's decision on a reported halting of shipping to Israel.

The container ship COSCO Development.(AP)

Israeli media this week reported that COSCO had suspended shipping to Israel. The company has yet to comment.

"The Administration of Shipping and Ports is working with the relevant parties to clarify the Chinese shipping company's announcement to stop sailing to Israel," Israel's Transport Ministry said in response to a Reuters query.

