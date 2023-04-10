Home / World News / China stages live-fire drills for ‘sealing off’ Taiwan: What we know so far

China stages live-fire drills for ‘sealing off’ Taiwan: What we know so far

ByMallika Soni
Apr 10, 2023 11:28 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: China had earlier warned that the encounter would provoke a furious response.

China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during the third day of drills around the island. Beijing said that it launched the exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy. China had earlier warned that the encounter would provoke a furious response.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Here are top points on the story:

  1. Two days of exercises included simulating targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, the Chinese military said.
  2. The drills also included "sealing" Taiwan, China said.
  3. The drills came as United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters.
  4. One of China's two aircraft carriers also "participated in today's exercise," the country's military said.
  5. “R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond [to] these activities,” China said.
  6. This comes as the United States has repeatedly called for China to show restraint in the Taiwan conflict. US also sent the guided-missile destroyer the Milius in disputed parts of the South China Sea.
  7. "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea," the US Navy said, adding that the vessel passed near the Spratly Islands .
  8. China said that the vessel had "illegally intruded" into its territorial waters.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china taiwan
china taiwan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out