China to bring internet regulations for ‘protection’ of minors: Report

It’s the latest move by Beijing to strengthen oversight of online activities.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Youths play computer games at an internet cafe in Beijing(AFP)

China will accelerate the drafting and implementation of laws to prevent online crimes and protect minors using the internet, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing Communist Party guidelines.

The guidelines seek to enhance “internet civilization,” with more regulation required to improve ethics and behavior, according to the report on Tuesday from the official news agency. A nationwide platform will be established to curb online rumors and fake information, while targeted propaganda on the party’s achievements will be strengthened, Xinhua said.

It’s the latest move by Beijing to strengthen oversight of online activities. In late August, China’s cyberspace regulator asked website platforms to remove all ranking lists of celebrities, enhance management of posts and commercial promotion in a crackdown on fan culture. Authorities have also asked internet companies to rectify wrongdoings in recent weeks.

On Monday, China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms and curb their growing power.

