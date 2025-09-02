China to show Russia's Putin its ‘secret weapon’ at Beijing military parade

China is about to reveal “the weapon it’s been hiding from the world” to Russia’s Vladimir Putin during a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, in a show of strength that is being seen as a challenge to US military dominance. Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, 2 September 2025(AP)

While officials have kept secret the list of hardware to be displayed in front of President Xi Jinping, Putin and other world leaders, many military enthusiasts have already spotted significant new systems, including what is rumoured to be a gigantic laser weapon.

All the equipment presented is domestically produced and “in active duty”.

Gigantic Laser

A huge rectangular vehicle in camouflage colours covered with a tarpaulin could be a defence system capable of shooting down missiles and drones using a powerful laser, according to the South China Morning Post daily. The X account ‘Zhao DaShuai’, which is linked to the Chinese military, claims it is the “most powerful laser air defence system in the world”.

Screen grabs from a video of rehearsals for the military parade showed the new weapon mounted on an eight-wheeled truck covered in a green tarpaulin. What’s underneath is the “most powerful laser air defence system in the world”, The Telegraph reported.

“China must develop powerful anti-ship and anti-aircraft carrier capabilities to prevent the United States from posing a serious threat to China's national security,” Song Zhongping, a military commentator and former Chinese army instructor, told AFP, referring to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

According to Rob Peters, senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, US analysts will be watching the show for “technical indicators” to judge if what is on display looks “real” or like “bulls***”.

“Whenever [China] shows new exquisite technologies… It is good to remember that [for all its evident progress] we should be a little bit cautious that they have got the best stuff or they know how to use it.

China-Russia Ties

After their very visible bonhomie at the SCO Summit 2025 at the port city of Tianjin, Putin is visiting Beijing for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. It’s a return of favour for Xi making a trip to Moscow earlier this year for a similar event remembering Russia’s triumphs over the Nazis.

The leaders have pushed their nations closer since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The warm relations have benefited both sides while Moscow grapples with Western sanctions over its war to overthrow Kyiv.

Now, it’s extending to the military. At least that’s the optics of the event.

Missiles, Drones, Lasers

Military experts have been analysing social media photos and footage from several recent rehearsals, which have shown anti-ship missiles, cutting-edge underwater drones, anti-missile systems, and more tech that could pass by Tiananmen Square.

Eagles to counter US ships: Four new anti-ship missiles several metres long have been seen: the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20. “YJ” is short for “Ying Ji”, which means “eagle attack” in Chinese. These missiles can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels. The YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models could be hypersonic, meaning they can fly at least five times the speed of sound.

Underwater drones: Two new, extra-large torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicles have been spotted during the rehearsals. The first, labelled “AJX002”, is 18 to 20 metres long, according to the website Naval News. The second was hidden under a tarpaulin.

While China still lags the US in surface naval power, it has the world's largest programme of “extra large uncrewed underwater vehicles”—with at least five types already in the water.

Anti-missile shield: Still shrouded in mystery, the HQ-29 is described by some Chinese analysts as a “satellite hunter” capable of intercepting missiles at an altitude of 500 km, outside the Earth's atmosphere, as well as satellites in low orbit. Mounted on a wheeled vehicle, the system features two missile containers, each approximately 1.5 metres in diameter. That could make it China's most advanced interception system to date and one of the most powerful in the world.

New nuclear weapons?: Intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the ultimate symbols of power, are expected to feature prominently in the parade.

New armoured vehicles: Next-generation vehicles have been spotted in recent days, notably a new tank—slightly smaller than the Type 99A main battle tank, reportedly in service since 2011.

If this and the other equipment displayed during the military parade, then China has “undergone a significant upgrade vis-a-vis other major advanced militaries around the world”, James Char, a professor specialising in the Chinese military at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, told AFP.

“However, we won't be able to assess the actual capabilities of all the weapons and equipment under this ceremonial (and non-operational) setting.”

With inputs from AFP and the UK’s Telegraph.