China warns of countermeasures in response to US Uighurs law

world

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:37 IST

China on Thursday warned of countermeasures in response to US President Donald Trump signing legislation calling for sanctions over the repression of China’s Uighur Muslims, demanding that Washington stop interfering in its affairs.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement the United States must bear all the consequences of any responses from Beijing and urged Washington to stop harming China’s interests.