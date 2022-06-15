China will keep backing Russia on ‘sovereignty, security’, Xi tells Putin
BEIJING: All parties involved in the Ukraine crisis should settle it responsibly, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation on Wednesday but added that Moscow has Beijing’s full support on its core interests like “sovereignty and security”.
China is “willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security,” Chinese official news agency Xinhua said in a statement released on Wednesday evening on the afternoon talks between the two leaders.
On Ukraine, Xi said “all parties should push for a proper settlement of the Ukraine crisis in a responsible manner”, adding that China for this purpose will continue to play its due role.
The interaction came in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the impact the conflict was having globally.
The last publicised call between the two leaders took place on February 25, a day after Moscow invaded Kyiv where the Chinese President had said Beijing was keen to see Russia-Ukraine peace talks at the earliest.
China has refused to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has declined to call it an invastion, and has provided diplomatic cover for Russia by strongly criticising Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.
Beijing and Moscow have grown increasingly close in recent years.
In February, Putin and Xi signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence and said they would have “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation”.
Besides supporting each other on core interests, Xi said China is willing to work with Russia “on their major concerns, deepening their strategic coordination, and strengthening communication and coordination in such important international and regional organisations as the United Nations, the Brics mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation”.
Both Xi and Putin will address the online summit of the five-member Brics bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa next week.
According to the Xinhua statement, Xi praised the “good momentum of development” in bilateral relations since the start of the year “in the face of global turmoil and changes”.
The US and European Union have warned that any backing from Beijing for Russia’s war in Ukraine or any help for Moscow to dodge Western sanctions, would damage their ties with China.
On Friday, Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine.
Putin noted that Russia is ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China so as to make constructive efforts in boosting multipolarisation of the world, and establishing a more just and reasonable international order.
-
'His position in the Playing XI isn't under threat': Gavaskar on India youngster
With the big three of Indian cricket – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah – rested for the South Africa T20Is, their replacements are trying to establish themselves and cement their places in the Indian XI. The likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan know that once the top guys return, it will be difficult for them to find a place in the Playing XI. While there is fierce competition for almost each and every spot in the Playing XI of the Indian team, former captain Sunil Gavaskar feels there is one player whose place is not under doubt.
-
'No bigger hitter than him. He got a fifty with 8 sixes': Arun Lal
The 25-year-old had struck eight sixes in the Ranji quarterfinal action against Jharkhand. Deep had then scored 53 off 18 balls as eight other Bengal batters had completed their respective half-centuries in the first innings of the contest. The bowler had then scalped one wicket.
-
'Babar has almost overtaken Kohli as the ultimate 50-over batsman'
Babar Azam has produced stunning performances for Pakistan over the past few months. The batter, who leads Pakistan in all three formats, slammed a brilliant century in the first ODI of the recently-concluded series against West Indies, making a record for slamming three successive ODI centuries twice in the format. Babar boasts of an incredible average of 59.22 in ODIs, with 17 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name in merely 89 games.
-
'Not surprised at all. Expected this': Ganguly reacts after IPL windfall
The Indian Premier League's (IPL) status as one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, let alone in cricket, was reaffirmed when its media rights for a five-year period, starting 2023 was sold for a total of ₹48,390 crore. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who was one of the marquee players and captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL's first season in 2008, however said that the board's top brass had expected the sale to reach this magnitude, despite there being a fall in television ratings in the 2022 tournament.
-
Cong summons Delhi top cop Rakesh Asthana amid ED probe in National Herald case
As per official sources, Rahul Gandhi, a Z category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group cover in 2019, has been confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics