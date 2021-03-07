China willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation, says top diplomat
China is willing to engage with "all parties" to ease the crisis in neighbouring Myanmar and is not taking sides, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday.
Beijing has said the situation in Myanmar, where the military seized power last month, was "absolutely not what China wants to see" and has dismissed social media rumours of Chinese involvement in the coup as nonsense.
"China is ... willing to contact and communicate with all parties on the basis of respecting Myanmar's sovereignty and the will of the people, so as to play a constructive role in easing tensions," Wang told a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual gathering of parliament.
While Western countries have strongly condemned the Feb. 1 coup, China has been more cautious, emphasising the importance of stability.
China nonetheless agreed to a United Nations Security Council statement that called for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees and voiced concern over the state of emergency.
"China has long-term friendly exchanges with all parties and factions in Myanmar, including the National League for Democracy (NLD), and friendship with China has always been the consensus of all sectors in Myanmar," Wang said.
The NLD is Suu Kyi's party. Its landslide November victory in national elections has been ignored by the junta.
"No matter how the situation in Myanmar changes, China's determination to promote China-Myanmar relations will not waver, and China's direction of promoting China-Myanmar friendly cooperation will not change," Wang said.
On Saturday, an Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta told Reuters that the generals are keen to leave politics after their coup and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China.
Some of the protests against the coup, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets, have taken place outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, with protesters accusing Beijing of supporting the junta.
Beijing has said it was not informed in advance of the coup.
China has traditionally been viewed with suspicion in Myanmar, where it has significant economic and strategic interests and has often backed Myanmar's position against Western criticism. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Tony Munroe and Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' remembering 2019 Easter bombings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shake off any remaining ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
- Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria
- Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope US will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
- Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report
- The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canadian provinces looking to import vaccine tech knowhow from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox