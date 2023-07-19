Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Reuters |
Jul 19, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities".

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister.(Reuters)

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities" if it sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

