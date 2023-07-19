China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister.(Reuters)

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities" if it sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.