China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing
Reuters |
Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities".
China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities" if it sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.
