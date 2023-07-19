Home / World News / China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

China's top diplomat Wang Yi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Reuters |
Jul 19, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities".

China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister.(Reuters)
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister.(Reuters)

Wang told Kissinger that the United States should draw a clear line with "Taiwan independence separatist activities" if it sincerely hopes for stability across the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out