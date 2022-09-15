Home / World News / China's Xi to Russia's Putin: Will work together as 'great powers'

China's Xi to Russia's Putin: Will work together as 'great powers'

Updated on Sep 15, 2022 05:57 PM IST

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: The meeting marks the first time Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin came face to face since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

China will work with Russia to "instill stability and positive energy in a chaotic world", Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan.

The meeting marks the first time the world leaders came face to face since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

"Recently, we have been overcoming the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, spoken many times via phone, and kept up effective strategic communications," Xi told Putin.

PM Modi may hold meetings with Russia and Iran on margins of SCO summit

"We are extremely willing to use this meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to exchange views with you on international and regional issues of common concern," he further said.

Vladimir Putin praised China's "balanced" approach on Ukraine. On Ukraine, Putin further said, "We understand your concerns," without specifying what issues China may have raised about Ukraine.

The Russian President took a jibe at the United States saying, "Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable."

Putin also said that Russia adheres to the principle of one China with respect to the Taiwan conflict. "We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait," Putin said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation- a regional security group is made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

