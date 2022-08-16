Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka amid concerns in India: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:54 AM IST
Chinese vessel 'Yuan Wang-5' is widely believed to be a spy ship. It was given clearance to arrive on Sri Lanka port last week.
The Sri Lankan government said on Saturday that it has allowed a high-tech Chinese research ship to dock at the southern port of Hambantota from August 16 till 22 for “replenishment purposes”. (NYT)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A Chinese research vessel - widely tagged as a spy ship - reached Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning, reports said, amid concerns in India. The vessel - Yuan Wang-5 - was give clearance to arrive at the Sri Lanka port over the weekend.

"Having considered all material in place, on 13 August 2022, the clearance to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China was conveyed for the deferred arrival of the vessel from 16-22 August 2022," the country's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. Yuan Wang-5 is said to be a satellite and missile tracking ship.

Amid concerns in India, Sri Lanka was reported to have told China to defer the entry of the ship. This was, however, followed by a sharp reaction from China, which said earlier this month that it was "completely unjustified" for certain countries to cite the so-called “security concerns” to pressure Colombo and "grossly interfere" in its internal affairs.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

