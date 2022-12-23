Christmas 2022: 5 gifts your employees actually want.

A beautiful way of showing your employees that you appreciate them is by giving meaningful holiday gifts. With Christmas just around the corner, what better occasion to show regard to your employees? Although the toughest part is picking the perfect gift that can be a little challenging as you need to carefully consider what you give. While tangible presents can make the Christmas merrier for your employees, the expression of love, support, empathy and care matters much more.

Here are some gifts that you can consider to give to your employees this Christmas:

Skill programs

Upping skills is very important for the employees and therefore a host of skilling programs, avenues, and opportunities to enhance the personal and professional development of the employees can be a good gift for Christmas.

An easy day

Giving your employees the gift of flexibility in their work schedule on Christmas can also be a game changer as it will help them to balance their professional as well as personal life.

Mindfulness programs

Employers who take care of their employees' mental wellbeing is a plus for any organisation. Thus, giving mindfulness packs as a gift which could include meditation sessions, free subscriptions of wellness software, giving relaxation care packages, yoga and spa gift boxes, can be a good gift during the Christmas season.

And why not an off?

A day off in the holiday month would allow the employees to relax and have that much-needed family time. Thus, an extra holiday can be a perfect gift for the employees during the Christmas season.

