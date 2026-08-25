CIA chief John Ratcliffe was aboard US mystery plane that landed in Moscow: Report

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III plane arrived at Vnukovo airport in the Russian capital around 10 am after stopping in Latvia en route from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, flight tracking data showed. The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a premier strategic transport aircraft used by the United States Air Force for the rapid delivery of troops and all types of cargo.
What Russia said
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Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment on the aircraft. The Kremlin has no meetings planned with US administration officials this week, he told reporters.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, declined to comment on the aircraft. The Kremlin has no meetings planned with US administration officials this week, he told reporters.
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John Ratcliffe's reported visit comes as US-brokered talks aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine have stalled. But Moscow earlier this month freed a former US Marine detained since 2022 amid concerns about his health.
Following the start of the Ukraine war, the US, along with its European allies, has imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. These include a reciprocal ban on aircraft. Russian planes are prohibited from entering US and EU airspace, and Russia has similarly closed its skies to "unfriendly nations."
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