Several dozen presidential briefing documents declassified Friday, the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, detail intelligence government officials had gathered about Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida leading up to the hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people and upended American national security.

CIA releases dozens of presidential daily briefs on bin Laden and al-Qaida before Sept. 11

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The documents illustrate security analysts' tracking of bin Laden's movements and support system, as well as concerns about possible threats to U.S. targets

Proclaiming “an act of exceptional transparency,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the documents were the agency's single largest release of declassified presidential daily briefs — the highly classified briefing prepared by the nation’s intelligence community for the government’s most senior leaders.

Deep Dive What specific intelligence did the CIA gather about Osama bin Laden leading up to 9/11? The CIA documents detail tracking of bin Laden's movements and support systems, along with concerns about potential threats to U.S. targets, illustrating a growing awareness of al-Qaida's operational flexibility. Why did al-Qaida target the United States in the 9/11 attacks? Al-Qaida, led by Osama bin Laden, targeted the U.S. due to its support for Israel, involvement in the Persian Gulf War, and continued military presence in the Muslim world. How did the release of CIA documents impact the understanding of the 9/11 attacks? The release of CIA documents on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 provided insights into the intelligence failures and the context surrounding the attacks, highlighting the proactive measures that were either ignored or insufficient.

The documents range from a February 1998 file — prepared for then-President Bill Clinton — entitled “Terrorists seeking WMD capability” and mentioning “bin Ladin and other Islamic extremists” to a Sept. 12, 2001, report in which a source indicated the attacks had been planned for two years and had also targeted the U.S. Capitol.

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{{^usCountry}} Another, from just weeks before the attacks, details how al-Qaida's “flexible operational decision making and broad definition of acceptable targets enable the group to adjust plans to changing conditions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another, from just weeks before the attacks, details how al-Qaida's “flexible operational decision making and broad definition of acceptable targets enable the group to adjust plans to changing conditions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Asked for comment on the release, the White House noted the release of another batch of documents by the National Archives, also Friday. That batch, including interviews with national security officials in the Clinton and Bush administrations, was a product of the commission that probed the attacks from 2002 to 2004.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnard

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