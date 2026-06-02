Why Anthropic's Claude AI suffered a global outage? Here's what the company said

Anthropic AI's flagship artificial intelligence chatbot, Claude, experienced a global outage on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of users unable to access the platform. While Anthropic did not issue an official statement, its Claude Status page posted updates about the "elevated errors" on the AI chatbot's Opus 4.6 model. (AFP)

According to the real-time outage monitor Downdetector, the outage peaked at around 3:30 pm, with more than 300 users unable to access Claude AI.

The issue began at 11 am and continued to grow until 3:30 pm, after which the outage percentage began to decrease.

As per Downdetector, the most problems, 60 per cent, were detected in Claude Chat, while 22 per cent issue was reported in the app, and 12 per cent in the website.

While Anthropic did not issue an official statement, its Claude Status page posted updates about the "elevated errors" on the AI chatbot's Opus 4.6 model.

At 6:04 UTC (11:30 am IST), the company said it was investigating the issue. At 6:39 UTC (12:09 pm IST), Anthropic said, "The issue has been identified, and a fix is being implemented".

Nearly three hours later, at 9:33 UTC (3:03 pm IST), Anthropic said the team was “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.”