CM of Pakistan’s Punjab calls off meeting with Indian envoy over Kashmir

Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called off a meeting with Indian high commissioner Ajay Bisaria to protest against alleged rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The local media reported that the Indian high commission in Islamabad had confirmed Bisaria was to travel to Lahore on Saturday for a three-day visit. He was to meet Sharif, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, businessmen and journalists during the trip.

Since the meeting had been cancelled, Bisaria will not be visiting the city.

On Thursday, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua said India was trying to shift the focus from the Kashmir issue by targeting innocent civilians along the Line of Control.