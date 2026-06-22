Colombia Elects Hardline Populist Who Vows War on Cocaine Gangs

BOGOTÁ, Colombia—Far-right populist Abelardo de la Espriella was narrowly elected president of Colombia on Sunday, setting the country on a collision course with the cocaine-trafficking networks and criminal gangs that have extended their reach across drug-producing regions. Abelardo de la Espriella after casting his vote on Sunday. A flamboyant 47-year-old lawyer who flaunts his wealth and holds U.S. citizenship, de la Espriella received 12.9 million votes, or 49.6% of the ballots cast, by pledging to dismantle armed groups that have surged in recent years. His rival, Ivan Cepeda, a far-left senator who promised to deepen President Gustavo Petro’s leftist policies, received 48.7% of ballots in this country of 53 million. More than 26 million Colombians voted, 63% of registered voters, with a difference of only 247,000 between the two candidates. With media outlets in Colombia calling the victory for de la Espriella, his supporters honked horns in the capital and gathered to celebrate. But with such a tight margin between the two candidates, Petro said on his X account that “no one can be declared president yet.” He called on an official canvass of votes by electoral authorities to determine the winner. Other prominent figures in the president’s movement had warned that Cepeda supporters would rise up in the streets should he lose.

Supporters of Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Cepeda reacting to election results on Sunday.

“Let business leaders be warned,” Gustavo Bolivar, a prominent Petro aide, said last week, “if the far right wins, this country will erupt in flames.” Sunday’s vote tally is technically preliminary—a rapid and highly accurate count that in past elections served as the final say on the winner. But it isn’t official until electoral authorities ratify tally sheets from individual stations across Colombia and dozens of countries where Colombian immigrants voted, said Hernan Penagos, who leads the electoral board. “Once the official vote count is completed and the corresponding verifications have been made, we will recognize the official result,” Cepeda told his followers Sunday night. De la Espriella said on the Caracol television network that “we defeated the regime, the political establishment, and the usual elites. We won against all odds.” He has pledged a sharp break with Petro’s leftist rule, in which Colombia ratcheted up cash transfers to the poor, started land reform to get farms into the hands of landless peasants and embarked on talks to get armed militias to disarm. “I will be relentless against those who seek to destroy Colombia,” de la Espriella said in a recent speech. Calling himself “the Tiger,” de la Espriella has directed his ire at some of Colombia’s most powerful armed groups and notorious warlords. “I declare you military targets, and I’m going to take you down,” he said. “The Tiger will make Colombia a miracle nation.” Many Colombians have been disillusioned by the growth in armed groups, violence and the cocaine trade under Petro, himself a former leftist guerrilla.

Supporters of Abelardo de la Espriella celebrating preliminary results in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Sunday.