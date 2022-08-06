Colombo asks Beijing to defer visit of spy ship at Hambantota
- In a note verbale on August 5, Sri Lankan foreign ministry have requested China to defer the August 11 arrival date of satellite tracker military ship Yuan Wang 5 until further consultations are made on this issue.
The Sri Lankan government has asked the Chinese government to defer the visit of its space-satellite tracker ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota port “until further consultations” are made between the two governments. The spy ship was scheduled to dock at Chinese leased Hambantota port on August 11 for refueling and leave on August 17.
Designated as a research stroke survey vessel, Yuan Wang 5 was built in 2007 and has a carrying capacity of 11,000 tonnes. The survey vessel departed from Jiangyin, China on July 13 and is currently sailing close to Taiwan where China is conducting live-fire drills as an aggressive posture against Taipei for allowing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the self-ruled island. According to the MarineTraffic website, the ship currently is in the East China Sea between South Japan and northeast of Taiwan.
According to diplomats based in Colombo, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry sent a note verbale to Embassy of China referring to a Ministry’s note on July 12, 2022, conveying clearances for vessel Yuan Wang 5 to enter the port of Hambantota for “replenishment purposes.”
India had expressed its security concerns over the docking of the vessel at Hambantota as it was shown as a research vessel while the spy ship can map the ocean bed which is critical to anti-submarine operations of the Chinese Navy. It is understood that the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka muscled his way with the Sri Lankan government and said that denial of permission to the vessel would have an impact on bilateral ties.
While the Cabinet Spokesperson of the Ranil Wickremesinghe government on August 2 announced that the ship was being allowed for refueling, the Indian Navy also conveyed its serious security concerns to Colombo. India has stood shoulder to shoulder with Sri Lanka to tide over the present economic crisis faced by the island nation and has given more than USD 3.5 billion in aid in terms of petrol, diesel, natural gas, foodstuffs, and medicine.
On August 5, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry deferred the permission to allow the spy ship to dock at Hambantota port and conveyed it in writing to their Chinese Foreign Ministry counterparts through proper diplomatic channels.
The Sri Lankan decision of deferring the visit of the spy ship shows that it respects the security concern of its neighbor India despite the muscle power of China. Sri Lanka owes more than 10 per cent of its external debt to China with Beijing granted a 99-year lease of Hambantota Port by Colombo in 2017.
On Hiroshima Day, UN chief warns humanity ‘playing with loaded gun’
A new arms race is picking up, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Saturday in Hiroshima as the world remembers the horrors of the first atomic bomb attack on the 77th anniversary. “Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we've learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945”, the UN chief underlined. He also mentioned the Ukraine war, which started on February 24.
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island
Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait are believed to be simulating an attack on its main island, reported AFP. China's aggressive posturing against the neighbouring island comes in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan trip which left Beijing fuming. It retaliated by imposing trade ban on Taiwan for certain items and announced sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family.
North Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'
North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which had prompted China to launch military exercises including missile strike training in waters near the self-governed island.
Top French scientist tweets apology for ‘scientific joke’: ‘Star or sausage?’
France's love for food is well-known. But sharing a photo of a Spanish delicacy - and then calling it a star - brought a top scientist under fire this week, Research Director, finally promptEtienne Klein, The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission or CEA him to apologise to his 92.5 K followers on Twitter. The photo that Klein shared was not that of a star. It was a slice of chorizo, Spanish sausage relished for its bold flavours. The 'joke', however, was not relished so much.
Digital World seeks delay on merger with Trump's social media amid probes
Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger. The termination date to complete the merger is Sept. 8, 2022. The announcement comes amid probes by US regulators over the proposed merger.
