Comedian questions Zohran Mamdani’s ‘working class' image over NYC sushi dinner, served some burns in replies

American stand-up comic Michael Rapaport has taken a swipe at New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, mocking his “working class” image after spotting him dining at Omen Sushi, an upscale Japanese restaurant in Manhattan. Zohran Mamdani at an NYC dinner.

Rapaport questioned how Mamdani could afford to eat at one of the city’s pricier spots, accusing Mamdani of hypocrisy.

What did Rapaport say?

"How’s a so-called ‘working class’ mayoral candidate like Zohran Mamdani eating at OMEN SUSHI tonight — one of the priciest joints in NYC? This clown lives in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens but dines like a diplomat on a Qatar-funded per diem. Who’s paying for that toro, 'Zoron the Moron'? You ain’t working class — you’re fraud class."

Rapaport ended his post by declaring support for Mamdani’s chief rival, former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent.

Also Read | ‘Resigned in disgrace, sexually harassed 13 women’: How Mamdani took down Cuomo in 3 debates

Why Mamdani was called out

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and state assemblymember from Queens, has built a commanding lead in the polls by campaigning aggressively on New York’s affordability crisis and housing costs.

His platform, centered on the struggles of working- and middle-class residents, has made him one of the most prominent progressive voices in the city’s political landscape.

Rapaport’s comments, however, drew widespread backlash online.

Also Read | Mamdani says his criticism of Modi stems from a different vision of India

Who is Mamdani?

Prior to his mayoral campaign, he served as a member of the New York State Assembly, representing the 36th District in Queens.

He is the son of top Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani married artist Rama Duwaji in early 2025. Duwaji is an animator, illustrator, and ceramist who has worked with notable companies such as Cartier, Apple, and Spotify.

Before entering politics, Mamdani had a varied career. He worked as a housing counsellor and briefly pursued a music career.

People call out Rapaport's comments

Many social media users defended Mamdani, arguing that treating his wife to dinner at a moderately expensive restaurant hardly contradicted his working-class message.

"Circling back to this, because you’re really arguing that a restaurant with $30-$50 entrees is supposed to be off limits for a politician who wants to celebrate his birthday in nyc with his wife," wrote a person on X.

"Fire your agent, because you're not making enough money if you think this is expensive in NYC," quipped another person, who added Omen Sushi’s menu to underscore their point.

"I don't know, man, the Mamdani hate seems pretty forced. When you have to attack your political opponent because they're eating sushi, I think you're probably cooked lmao," added another person.