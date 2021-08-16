Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Commercial flights out of Kabul cancelled due to chaos at airport: Official
world news

Commercial flights out of Kabul cancelled due to chaos at airport: Official

The Kabul airport authority in a message asked people not to rush to the airport.
AFP |
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:48 AM IST
A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal, after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul.(Reuters)

Commercial flights from Kabul were cancelled Monday after chaotic scenes at the airport with thousands looking for a way out after the Taliban re-took power in Afghanistan.

"There will be no commercial flights from Hamid Karzai Airport to prevent looting and plundering. Please do not rush to the airport," the Kabul airport authority said in a message sent to reporters.

Topics
afghanistan
