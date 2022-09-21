Home / World News / Communal clashes in Leicester: How tensions flared up after India-Pak match

Communal clashes in Leicester: How tensions flared up after India-Pak match

world news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 10:57 AM IST

Leicester Clashes: Leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities presented a united front on Tuesday appealing for harmony saying that the “inciters of hatred” leave Leicester alone.

Leicester Clashes: Chaos in East Leicester followingcricket match between India and Pakistan.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Simmering tension between Hindu and Muslim communities in the eastern England city of Leicester which led to a spate of violent clashes following an India-Pakistan cricket match, resulted in 47 arrests, UK police informed.

Leaders of the Hindu and Muslim communities presented a united front on Tuesday appealing for harmony saying that the “inciters of hatred” leave Leicester alone.

“We are a strong family, we will work together to resolve whatever concern may arise — we do not need to call up any assistance from outside our city. Leicester has no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division,” the leaders asserted.

Police patrols continued in the city as the Indian High Commission in London issued a strongly worded statement condemning the violence against the Indian community.

“We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," Indian High Commission in London said.

The clashes began after the August 28 T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, which the latter lost. The situation worsened as videos of clashes began to circulate on social media, BBC reported.

