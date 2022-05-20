Concerned by effect of war, Brics back Kyiv-Moscow talks

Foreign ministers of the Brics grouping on Thursday expressed concern at the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global energy and food security and backed talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar joined via video link his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa for a meeting that discussed ways to further intra-Brics cooperation in politics and security, economy and finance, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The meeting, which was chaired by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi under the rotating presidency of Brics, discussed the situation in Ukraine and “supported talks between Russia and Ukraine”, according to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry. The ministers “expressed concern at the energy and food security implications of the conflict”, the statement said.

The foreign ministers expressed their “strong condemnation of terrorism whenever, wherever, and by whom-so-ever” and expressed their commitment to combat all forms and manifestations of terror, including cross-border movement of terrorists.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the dragging standoff between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has taken relations between New Delhi and Beijing to an all-time low.

The foreign ministers reiterated that Brics countries shall continue working together to contain the spread and effects of Covid and supported the leading role of the World Health Organization in combating the pandemic.They reiterated the importance of ongoing discussions at the World Trade Organization, including the proposal for a waiver under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights for Covid vaccines and therapeutics, and called for implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

They also backed a call for advancing reforms and ensuring greater representation for developing countries in international organisations and multilateral forums.

Ahead of the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the Brics countries need to strengthen political trust and security cooperation and help stabilise international relations at a time of global turbulence.

The five countries should “oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all,” he said.

With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis