Concerned by effect of war, Brics back Kyiv-Moscow talks
Foreign ministers of the Brics grouping on Thursday expressed concern at the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global energy and food security and backed talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar joined via video link his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa for a meeting that discussed ways to further intra-Brics cooperation in politics and security, economy and finance, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
The meeting, which was chaired by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi under the rotating presidency of Brics, discussed the situation in Ukraine and “supported talks between Russia and Ukraine”, according to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry. The ministers “expressed concern at the energy and food security implications of the conflict”, the statement said.
The foreign ministers expressed their “strong condemnation of terrorism whenever, wherever, and by whom-so-ever” and expressed their commitment to combat all forms and manifestations of terror, including cross-border movement of terrorists.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of the dragging standoff between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has taken relations between New Delhi and Beijing to an all-time low.
The foreign ministers reiterated that Brics countries shall continue working together to contain the spread and effects of Covid and supported the leading role of the World Health Organization in combating the pandemic.They reiterated the importance of ongoing discussions at the World Trade Organization, including the proposal for a waiver under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights for Covid vaccines and therapeutics, and called for implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
They also backed a call for advancing reforms and ensuring greater representation for developing countries in international organisations and multilateral forums.
Ahead of the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the Brics countries need to strengthen political trust and security cooperation and help stabilise international relations at a time of global turbulence.
The five countries should “oppose hegemonism and power politics, reject Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and work together to build a global community of security for all,” he said.
With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis
More cases of virus found in US, Europe
Health officials in Spain reported seven cases of monkeypox and Portugal updated its number of confirmed cases to 14 Thursday as an outbreak of a viral disease typically limited to Africa expanded in Europe. In Spain, all of the reported cases to date involved men in Madrid, officials said. Health officials are currently testing another 22 suspected cases. The tally of confirmed cases in Britain rose to nine.
Dispute over Finland and Sweden’s Nato entry bid
US President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly backed Finland and Sweden's bid to join Nato in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as the Nordic nations' leaders promised to address concerns raised by Turkey. Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from Nato as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia. But the two nations both moved ahead amid shock over the invasion of Ukraine.
At least 12 killed in Russian shelling of Severodonetsk: Governor
Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of just over 100,000 people, is a key goal of the Russian military which has made capturing the eastern Donbas region a key objective. The eastern industrial centre and its sister city Lysychansk make up the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the smaller of the two regions comprising the Donbas war zone.
Joe Biden welcomes Sweden & Finland's NATO bids, promises full US backing
US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the applications made by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US after infections were reported across Europe. The infected man had recently traveled to Canada and is now receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Department of Health said the case poses no risk to the public. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, Radio-Canada reported.
