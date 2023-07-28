Concerns mount as #FairyFlying TikTok trend hits 66M views, experts express self harm concern

This new TikTok trend inspired by mythical creatures raises concerns among mental health professionals. The #fairyflying on TikTok showcases a lifeless, headless body just swaying in the air, which many compare to it seeming like "suicide by hanging.

A dangerous Fairy Flying trend with 60m views has gone viral on TikTok(AP)

Many TikTokers have come together in the making of this trend, which reached an all-time high of 66 million views on Wednesday.

The new trend seems as if the person is hanging themselves, but in reality, the trend actually involves the person standing on the dresser while their crocs are just hanging onto the wardrobe.

Dr. Josh Stein took to the post in an interview, "This trend could trigger possible emotions for individuals who tend to have suicidal tendencies or be equally disturbing for people who have had loved ones attempt or commit suicide previously."

A statement put out by TikTok and its reps from the china based social media company says, "At TikTok, we strictly prohibit and remove content that promotes dangerous behavior with the safety of our community as a priority."

It all gets complex when actions are taken regarding the same, as the new string of these videos is often portrayed in a rather cute and not negative manner. A TikToker with the name of @fairypowers123456 was seen doing the challenge but presented the content in a "cute" and "preppy" way.

There have been concerns over trends before that showcase imagery of self-harm and also some trends that had the potential to cause death, such as Benadryl, boatjumping, and the scarf game challenges.

"Even in the most unknowing of ways, videos that showcase individuals hanging across a room could be disconcerting," mentions Dr. Stein.

When the trend first came along, viewers on TikTok were appalled and in shock at what they were seeing, although the captions to these videos made reference to the #fairyflying.

It was the thought behind the making of the trend that caught the attention of the people, and momentum was hence picked up thereafter.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis helpline or join by online chat, LGBTQ+ Americans can reach out to the Trevor Project by texting START to 678-678 or calling 1-866-488-7386.

