Deadly TikTok trend claims 13-year-old teenager's life via Benadryl Challange

TikTok, a popular social media platform, has become a breeding ground for dangerous trends that have caused widespread concern. The latest trend to cause alarm is the Benadryl Challenge, which resulted in the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy from Ohio named Jacob Stevens. This dangerous trend, which involves consuming large quantities of Benadryl to induce hallucinations, first surfaced on TikTok in 2020 and has already claimed the life of one teenager from Oklahoma. The latest trend to cause alarm is the Benadryl Challenge, which resulted in the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy from Ohio named Jacob Stevens.(Facebook/Justin Stevens)

What is the Benadryl Challenge and why is it dangerous?

The Benadryl Challenge is a dangerous trend that has emerged in recent times. This challenge involves consuming an excessive amount of diphenhydramine, which is an over-the-counter medication commonly used to treat allergies. The participants are compelled to consume 12-14 pills of diphenhydramine, an amount that exceeds the recommended daily dosage by almost twofold and surpasses the recommended dose for a six-hour period by ten times.

FDA warns of serious side effects of the Benadryl Challenge

This trend has caught the attention of the FDA, which has warned about the severe dangers associated with it. The reports suggest that teenagers have been admitted to hospitals after participating in this challenge. The serious side effects of consuming such an excessive amount of diphenhydramine include heart problems, seizures, coma, and even death.

It is crucial to understand the gravity of this trend and the risks involved. The recommended dose of any medication should not be exceeded under any circumstances, and it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional before taking any medication.

Jacob Stevens was attempting the challenge with his friends when he began to have a seizure, which was filmed by his friends. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Jacob never regained consciousness, and his family has been trying to raise awareness about the dangerous trend since then.

TikTok bans Benadryl searches but dangerous videos persist

In response to the tragic incident, TikTok has banned searches for “Benadryl” on the app, but other suggestions such as the “bena challenge” or the “benary changle” still appear, including videos promoting the dangerous trend. TikTok has offered condolences to the family and emphasized its commitment to removing content that promotes dangerous behaviour.

The Benadryl Challenge highlights the need for parents and caregivers to be vigilant and educate their children about the potential risks of engaging in such behaviour. It is also a sobering reminder of the dangers that exist on social media platforms, where anyone can share content that can influence young and impressionable minds.

Diphenhydramine, which is sold under the brand name Benadryl, is an antihistamine that is widely used to alleviate allergy symptoms. While it is a safe medication when used properly, the recent challenge that emerged on social media highlights the grave consequences of misusing this drug. It is important to note that Benadryl recommends against giving adult medication to children under the age of 12.

Inappropriate use of diphenhydramine can cause significant harm. The recent social media trend that involved taking excessive amounts of the drug, known as the "Benadryl Challenge," led to serious health complications, including seizures, delirium, and in extreme cases, death. The misuse of medication in this manner is a stark reminder that medications should always be used as directed and under the guidance of a healthcare professional.