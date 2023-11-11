'Condemn Hamas, not Israel': Netanyahu to world amid fight near Gaza hospitals

The Israel Defence Forces have claimed that the attack on Gaza's Shifa hospital was accidentally carried out by the Hamas terror group. It said a misfired projectile aimed at IDF troops landed on the hospital. The group, however, blamed the IDF for the attack.

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, shows flares being fired by Israeli troops over the Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment. (AFP)

The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said in a post on X that a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Hamas hit the hospital

"An analysis of the IDF's operational systems indicates that sabotage elements fired rockets this morning targeting IDF forces operating near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. According to IDF systems, rocket-propelled grenades hit the hospital. Therefore, according to the information available to the IDF, terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are responsible for the failed missile launch that hit the hospital."

Hamas and Israel have been fighting a protracted war since October 7 when the terrorist group murdered 1400 people in the country. Thousands of Palestinians have died so far in Israel's retaliatory bombardment and ground attacks.

On Friday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was doing everything to protect Gaza citizens but Hamas was preventing them from leaving for safe zones. He also said that the group is using them as human shields.

"While Israel is doing everything to refrain from harming civilians and calling on them to leave areas of fighting, Hamas-ISIS is doing everything to prevent them from leaving for safe areas and is using them as human shields," Netanyahu said in a statement.

11000 Palestinians have died in Israel's attacks since October 7, Gaza's health officials have said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was on a visit to India, said on Friday: "Far too many Palestinians have been killed; far too many have suffered these past weeks."

However, he reiterated US support for Israel's war against terrorism.

French president Emmanuel Macron told the BBC in an interview that Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians. He, however, "recognised" Israel's right to protect itself.

Netanyahu responded to his remark saying world leaders should condemn Hamas, not Israel.

"These crimes that Hamas (is) committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world," Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, fighting intensified near Gaza's hospitals. "Israel is now launching a war on Gaza City hospitals," said Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, director of Al Shifa hospital.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said that the hospital had Hamas headquarters in its basement; hence, it has become a legitimate target.

Over reports that Israel was shooting at hospitals, Israeli army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht said they don't shoot at hospitals. However, he said, if terrorists fire from hospitals, "we'll do what we need to do"

"We're aware of the sensitivity (of hospitals), but again, if we see Hamas terrorists, we'll kill them," he added.

With inputs from ANI, Reuters

