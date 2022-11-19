Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Condemn recent terrorist acts in Iran too': Tehran criticises world's 'silence'

‘Condemn recent terrorist acts in Iran too’: Tehran criticises world's ‘silence'

world news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:51 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iran has accused its foreign foes, including Britain, Israel and the United States, of fomenting the unrest.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
AFP |

Iran on Saturday criticised the "silence" of the international community in the face of acts of violence in the country during protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody.

The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's dress rules for women.

It has accused its foreign foes, including Britain, Israel and the United States, of fomenting the unrest.

On Saturday Iran's foreign ministry hit out at the "deliberate silence of foreign promoters of chaos and violence in Iran in the face of... terrorist operations in several Iranian cities".

"It is the duty of the international community and international assemblies to condemn the recent terrorist acts in Iran and not to provide a safe haven for extremists," it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, 10 people including a woman, two children and a security officer were killed in two separate attacks in the cities of Izeh and Isfahan, according to state media and a hospital source.

Two members of Iran's pro-government Basij paramilitary force were stabbed to death in the northeastern city of Mashhad while trying to intervene against "rioters", according to state news agency IRNA.

