Confirmed coronavirus cases in US surpass 300,000: Johns Hopkins University

world

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:49 IST

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States has topped 300,000 and there have been more than 8,100 deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported on Saturday.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths.