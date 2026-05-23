...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Congo Ebola outbreak: What is the Bundibugyo strain and why is there no vaccine for it

The virus, specifically its Bundibugyo strain, has now spread undetected for weeks in Congo's Ituri Province.

Published on: May 23, 2026 02:37 am IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
Advertisement

The World Health Organisation upgraded its risk assessment of the Ebola virus in Congo, saying the outbreak now poses a “very high” risk. This was raised from the earlier categorisation of “high”.

Global health authorities are making efforts to identify the medical options to help contain this outbreak.(AFP)

While the health agency has said that the chances of the global spread of the disease remain low, the virus, specifically its Bundibugyo strain, has now spread undetected for weeks in Congo's Ituri Province, the Associated Press reported.

Global health authorities are making efforts to identify the medical options to help contain this outbreak, with there being no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain, as opposed to the more common Zaire strain.

Also Read | How to stop the Ebola outbreak

The Bundibugyo virus has a fatality rate of up to 40%, Reuters news agency reported. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said seven deaths have been confirmed in Congo, and 82 cases in total. However, Ghebreyesus said the outbreak is believed to be “much larger”, according to the AP report. In total, there are 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.

No vaccines currently, to be ready for trial in months

Also Read | Is Ebola the next major pandemic? CDC chief sounds alarm as African countries battle outbreak

India issued advisory for high-risk nations, airports increase surveillance

The union health ministry issued an advisory directing travellers arriving from, or transiting through, Ebola-affected countries to immediately report to airport health authorities if they develop symptoms associated with the disease.

The advisory identified the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as high-risk countries for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The ministry listed symptoms including fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat.

Surveillance measures were stepped up at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Cochin International Airport in Kerala’s Kochi. A meeting was chaired involving all stakeholders to brief them on directions issued by the ministry, with authorities introducing operational steps to improve screening and response measures.

Tense barriers have been installed to organise passenger movement from thermal screening areas at international arrival sections, according to an earlier HT report.

 
congo ebola virus
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Congo Ebola outbreak: What is the Bundibugyo strain and why is there no vaccine for it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.