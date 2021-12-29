e-paper
Coronavirus herd immunity not yet in sight, Spanish PM says

world Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 18:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at Moncloa Palace, in Madrid, Spain.(REUTERS)
         

Herd immunity against the coronavirus is not yet in sight for Spain’s population, although the start of a vaccination program marks a turning point in the fight against the virus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

Soon there will be more people vaccinated against the virus in Spain than people infected with the virus, Sanchez said during a televised end-of-year address.

