LIVE: Mexico records over 16,000 new cases of Covid-19
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,733,131 after the Union health ministry on Saturday reported that the country had logged 13,083 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Earlier, on Friday, the ministry said that India had completed 3 million vaccinations, and was the fastest to the mark in just 13 days. Previously, the ministry had also said that India was fastest to both 1 million and 2 million vaccinations globally.
In the first phase of India's vaccination drive, which began on January 16 and is the largest in the world, healthcare workers are being inoculated. The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated. Senior citizens are among those who will get the shot in the second phase, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is likely to be vaccinated. India is administering shots of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, as well as those of Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.
JAN 30, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Mexico records over 16,000 new Covid-19 cases
Mexico records 16,374 new Covid-19 cases and 1,434 deaths. Tally reaches 1,841,893 including 156,579 deaths.
JAN 30, 2021 10:02 AM IST
India's active Covid-19 cases below 170,000
With a dip of 1,862, India's active Covid-19 caseload slumps to 169,824. Recoveries rise to 10,409,160 with 14,808 new discharges.
JAN 30, 2021 09:43 AM IST
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10.73 million
India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,733,131 with 13,083 new cases. Death toll at 154,147 with 137 fresh fatalities.
JAN 30, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Colombia's Covid-19 death toll crosses 53,000
Colombia records 371 new deaths due to Covid-19, as toll reaches 53,284. National tally rises to 2,077,633 with 10,058 new infections.
JAN 30, 2021 09:09 AM IST
195,837,408 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR
195,837,408 samples tested up to 29 January 2021. 756,329 samples tested on 29 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
JAN 30, 2021 08:47 AM IST
52 new Covid-19 cases in China
China reports 52 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 89,430. Death toll unchanged at 4,636.
US first lady Jill Biden to help reunite migrant kids with parents
Mexico to import AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine from India, says President
As asylum camp swells at US-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for 'patience'
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early coronavirus patients
Canadian Judge rejects Huawei CFO's bid to loosen bail restrictions
Appeals court allows US to expel children alone at border
Fauci sees Covid-19 vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer
Chinese national charged with conspiring to export US power technology
US focused on dealing with Iran's advancement toward nuclear weapon: Sullivan
US State Secy speaks with Pak counterpart, discusses Daniel Pearl murder case
US military slams Chinese flights but says they posed no threat
UK coronavirus variant to become more dominant in US by early spring, says Fauci
China set to exceed WTO quota in biggest US corn buying spree
France's Macron says any new nuclear talks with Iran to be 'strict'
