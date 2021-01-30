LIVE: Mexico records over 16,000 new cases of Covid-19

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,733,131 after the Union health ministry on Saturday reported that the country had logged 13,083 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. Earlier, on Friday, the ministry said that India had completed 3 million vaccinations, and was the fastest to the mark in just 13 days. Previously, the ministry had also said that India was fastest to both 1 million and 2 million vaccinations globally.

In the first phase of India's vaccination drive, which began on January 16 and is the largest in the world, healthcare workers are being inoculated. The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated. Senior citizens are among those who will get the shot in the second phase, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is likely to be vaccinated. India is administering shots of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, as well as those of Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited.