e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks, says Donald Trump

Coronavirus update: Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks, says Donald Trump

Trump, during a briefing at the White House, also said that he was extending the government’s “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.

world Updated: Mar 30, 2020 04:06 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Peak death rate in US likely to hit in two weeks: Trump
Peak death rate in US likely to hit in two weeks: Trump(Reuters File Photo )
         

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the peak death rate in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic was likely to hit in two weeks.

Trump, during a briefing at the White House, also said that he was extending the government’s “social distancing” guidelines until April 30.

“The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” the president said.

“Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30th to slow the spread,” he said.

Trump also said he expects the country “will be well on our way to recovery” by June 1 -- dropping his previous target of Easter.

top news
Covid-19: Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks, says Donald Trump
Covid-19: Peak US death rate likely to hit in two weeks, says Donald Trump
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news