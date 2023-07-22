Couple brutally attacks Florida man, 63, who politely asked them to leave his pre-booked seat in movie theatre

A shocking moment caught on camera showed a Florida man, 63, being viciously attacked in a movie theatre. The incident took place after the man asked a couple to leave his pre-booked VIP seat.

The disturbing video shows the suspect pouncing on the white victim, and then repeatedly pummelling him during the attack in Pompano Beach. The elderly man is seen politely approaching the couple with his wife, and asking them to leave before being brutally assaulted.

A release from Broward Sheriff's Office says the suspect began “aggressively getting in the victim's face.” Police said a manhunt has been launched for the black suspect. A security footage image of him has been released.

A security footage image of the black suspect has been released (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

What does the video show?

The video shows the suspect moving so close to the victim that he takes a step backward. He then stands on the stairs in the theatre's aisle, with the trailer for the new Mission Impossible instalment playing on the screen. The suspect moves towards the victim, shoving him against a railing. The elderly man loses his balance at one point, and falls down the aisle stairs.

The attacker stands over the man and continues to punch him in the head and face. He finally stops after witnesses pull him off.

The man was transported to a local hospital. He sustained severe injuries to his head and face, the release says. The attacker and the woman who accompanied him quickly left the theatre and the complex after the incident.

The attacker’s face is clearly shown on camera, but police have yet to catch him. They have now asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone who has any information on the suspect’s identity, or any knowledge of the case, has been asked to reach out toBroward sheriff's Violent Crimes division at 954-601-5905.