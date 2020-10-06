e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today

'Feel better than I did 20 years ago', says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today

US President Donald Trump announced he will be leaving the military hospital where he has been under treatment for Covid-19, saying he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:45 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters file photo)
         

US President Donald Trump announced he will be leaving the military hospital where he has been under treatment for Covid-19, saying he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M,” (4 am Tuesday IST) he tweeted. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The medical team that is looking after him had said on Sunday that they expected to discharge the president on Monday because he was doing well. He is on a five-day course of an anti-viral drug Remdesivir and a steroid prescribed only to seriously ill patients.

Trump was airlifted to the Walter Reed Medical Hospital Center on Friday after he showed symptoms of severe Covid-19, high fever and a rapid drop in blood oxygen levels

