e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: US on top; coronavirus cases in 4 nations equal rest of the world this month

Covid-19 update: US on top; coronavirus cases in 4 nations equal rest of the world this month

On Friday, the US surpassed Italy and China in number of Covid-19 infections with a large jump in New York state that now has 50% of the country’s patients and faces a health care catastrophe with hospitals projected to run out of capacity soon.

world Updated: Mar 28, 2020 02:50 IST
Jamie Mullick
Jamie Mullick
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A technician assembles coronavirus test kits at Evolve manufacturing facility, where they will be manufacturing ventilators, in Fremont, California, US.
A technician assembles coronavirus test kits at Evolve manufacturing facility, where they will be manufacturing ventilators, in Fremont, California, US.(REUTERS)
         

From around 2% of all global cases on March 1, United States, Italy, Germany and Spain together now have more than 50% of the world’s Covid-19 cases — a surge that demonstrates how the pandemic has shifted from being battle fought largely in China to one that is now heavily centred in the West.

The rising cases in these four countries -- the US is now the most infected nation in the world and Italy the one with the most deaths -- are preventing a “flattening of the curve”, which has been a global goal for several weeks to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The spread across the United States, the new epicentre of the disease, is far more uniform than it was in China, where nearly 68,000 of the total 81,800 cases were reported in the Hubei province where the disease is said to have originated. As of Friday night, 86,548 people across the US were infected, and New York alone reported 38,977 cases.

On Friday, the US surpassed Italy and China in number of Covid-19 infections with a large jump in New York state that now has 50% of the country’s patients and faces a health care catastrophe with hospitals projected to run out of capacity soon.

top news
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Trump signs $2 trillion rescue plan for coronavirus-hit US economy
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news