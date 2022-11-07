Covid exodus hits world's biggest iPhone plant. Stay, it requests workers

Foxconn Zhengzhou- world’s largest iPhone factory- is attempting to minimise the fallout from a Covid-19 lockdown imposed by local authorities by offering workers who fled the compound over coronavirus fears a one-off 500 yuan (US$70) subsidy if they agree to return to work.

A notice posted by the Foxconn unit responsible for iPhone production said the “care and love” subsidy was a “pre-hiring” offer as workers would not be able to return to the compound until the seven-day lockdown imposed by local authorities was lifted.

Workers who fled the compound from October 10 to November 5 have been told to register at local labour agencies if they are willing to return. Foxconn also said that it will organise transport to get them back into the compound in a “point to point, closed-loop manner” once the lockdown is lifted.

The notice was published after Apple issued a statement saying that the Zhengzhou facility was “operating at significantly reduced capacity”, resulting in lower than anticipated shipments and longer delivery times for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

In videos widely shared on social media earlier this week, workers were seen rushing to the park's gates, which were locked, Reuters reported.

