Home / World News / Covid in Pak: Major cities may be closed if virus wave continues, says minister
world news

Covid in Pak: Major cities may be closed if virus wave continues, says minister

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar urged Pakistan to understand the gravity of the situation, Dawn reported. "Take care of yourself and your fellow Pakistanis. The situation needs to be taken seriously," said Umar.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Pakistan is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 148 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the total death toll to 16,600.(Reuters )

Due to the "extremely serious" Covid-19 situation in Pakistan, major cities may be closed down if the coronavirus trajectory continues, the country's Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar informed on Wednesday.

The minister urged the country to understand the gravity of the situation, Dawn reported. "Take care of yourself and your fellow Pakistanis. The situation needs to be taken seriously," said Umar.

"Further restrictions will need to be imposed. Let me make it clear, the level at which the virus is spreading and our hospitals are filling up [...] if we don't act now, we will have no choice but to close down major cities," the minister warned, adding that this is their "last chance."

There is a "margin of a few days" before the major cities could be closed down, Umar said.

The minister also requested the chief ministers of provinces to set aside their political differences and sit down with their health authorities. "We need leadership right now," Umar said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bank of England sees potential risks from cloud data providers

France to impose 10-day quarantine for India travellers

Prince Philip death: Queen Elizabeth expresses thanks for 'support and kindness'

Syria loses voting rights at global chemical watchdog for poison gas use

Pakistan is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 148 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the total death toll to 16,600.

With 5,499 new Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases in the country stands at 772,381.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP