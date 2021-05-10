Home / World News / Thailand halts entry of foreigners from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal over Covid variant
world news

Thailand halts entry of foreigners from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal over Covid variant

The measure follows the detection of the variant in two Thai nationals returning from Pakistan during testing conducted in government quarantine.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:34 PM IST
File photo for representation. (Bloomberg)

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday barred the entry of foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh in a bid to keep out the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in India, its foreign ministry said.

The measure follows the detection of the variant in two Thai nationals returning from Pakistan during testing conducted in government quarantine. The ban follows similar moves by other countries in the region.

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday barred the entry of foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh in a bid to keep out the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in India, its foreign ministry said.

The measure follows the detection of the variant in two Thai nationals returning from Pakistan during testing conducted in government quarantine. The ban follows similar moves by other countries in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand nepal coronavirus bangladesh
TRENDING NEWS

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple. Wat

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch

Juliet, the last wild macaw at Rio de Janeiro zoo waits for her Romeo
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP