Covid-19: Australia gives green signal to boosters for 16-17 age group

Australia's drug regulator on Friday approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge people to get their third doses soon to mitigate the threat from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had approved Pfizer's vaccine for use as a booster in youths aged 16-17, joining the United States, Israel and Britain.

Australia is among the most heavily vaccinated countries against COVID-19 with more than 93% of its adult population double-dosed and some 35% of people above 18 having received a booster dose, according to official data. It began administering vaccines to children aged 5-11 from early this month.

TGA said the country's vaccination advisory group will soon give more information on when the 16-17 age group will be eligible to receive their booster doses.

Omicron has spiralled Australia's total infections to around 2.4 million, with about 2 million detected in the last four weeks, though its less lethal impact and a booster rollout gathering pace has resulted in a lower death rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 3,402 deaths have been registered in the country since the pandemic began, far lower than numbers seen in many comparable countries.

Australia reported fewer COVID-19 deaths https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-reports-fewer-covid-19-deaths-hospitalisations-steady-2022-01-27 on Thursday, a day after recording a pandemic high of 87 deaths, while hospital cases remained steady, raising hopes the country's worst outbreak may have peaked.