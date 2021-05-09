Home / World News / Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to organize Mecca pilgrimage under special conditions
world news

Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to organize Mecca pilgrimage under special conditions

Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of domestic pilgrim to perform the Haj.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque ahead of annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.(Reuters/ File photo)

Saudi Arabia will organize the pilgrimage to Mecca this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of Covid-19, state TV reported on Sunday.

"The mechanism and conditions for holding the Hajj this year will be announced later," it said, citing the ministry of pilgrimage.

Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of domestic pilgrim to perform the Haj.

